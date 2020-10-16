UP CM discusses disaster management issues, state preparedness with NDMA

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 16 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Member Rajendra Singh discussed the issues regarding disaster management and preparedness of the state.

The NDMA team also visited the Integrated State Disaster Control Room and State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA).

"During the state tour program of the central parties of NDMA, CM Yogi Adityanath met the team at his residence. Discussed the continuing strength of the COVID control system in the state," CM Office, Government of Uttar Pradesh tweeted. (ANI)