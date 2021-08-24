UP CM Directs Officials to Work on War-Footing for Flood Relief

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the administration to work on a war-footing in arranging relief measures for flood-affected districts in the State.

“Continuous monitoring of the water level of rivers in the State should be done. In the flood-affected districts, teams of NDRF, SDRF and disaster management should be working round-the-clock in an active mode. Relief operations should not be delayed in areas affected by floods/excess rain. All necessary help should be provided to the affected families immediately,” said the CM while chairing a high-level meeting with senior officials on Tuesday.

Amid the continuous downpour, the Uttar Pradesh government has expedited its relief and rescue operations. The government has deployed around 3,832 boats and 841 medical teams while 1,089 flood relief camps, 1,282 flood posts and 855 animal relief camps have been set up.

The flood relief camps are equipped with facilities like drinking water, toilets, clothes, utensil and bedding among others amid adherence to the Covid protocol.

At present 382 villages of 13 districts are affected by the floods. Over 58 teams, including those of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), SDRF and PAC to tackle the floods have been deployed in 41 districts.

More than 58,471 dry ration kits have been distributed by the government so far, while 901 people have been distributed dry ration kits in the last 24 hours. The government has distributed 3,36,875 lunch packets to the affected people till now. In the last 24 hours itself, 1,000 lunch packets have been distributed.

Around 6 animal camps were set up in the last 24 hours for the protection of animals along with human life. The government has set up around 855 animal camps. In these camps, vaccination of more than 5,51,195 animals has been done.

The government has deployed over nine teams of NDRF deployed in nine districts including Mirzapur, Prayagraj, Bahraich, Shravasti, Siddharth Nagar, Gorakhpur, Lucknow, Ballia and Varanasi. While 10 teams of SDRF have been deployed in Moradabad, Bareilly, Balrampur, Prayagraj, Lucknow, Kushinagar, Gorakhpur, Ayodhya, Ballia and Varanasi.

Story continues

Similarly, 17 PAC teams have been deployed in 14 districts including Sitapur, Bahraich, Balrampur, Prayagraj, Kaushambi, Pratapgarh, Pilibhit, Kheri, Fatehpur, Rae Bareli, Banda, Etawah, Agra, Auraiya, Azamgarh, Gorakhpur, Ballia, Bijnaur, Deoria, Maharajganj, Kushinagar, Siddhartha Nagar, Ayodhya, Gonda, Shravasti, Hardoi, Barabanki, Chandauli, Kanpur Dehat, Kannauj, Hamirpur, Amroha, Bulandsheher, Meerut, Bhadohi, Prayagraj, Aligarh, Kasganj and Muzzafarnagar. At present, a total of 58 teams are pre-deployed for rescue operations.

Teams of NDRF and SDRF have evacuated 35,185 people from flood-affected areas and shifted them to relief camps.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here