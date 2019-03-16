CM Chandrababu Naidu visits Tirupati Balaji Temple

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu kicked off his election campaign on March 16 from the temple city of Tirupati. He reached the Tirumala hills to seek blessings at Tirupati Balaji temple before commencing on his election campaign. He was accompanied by his family. Chandrababu Naidu's campaigns hold gravity in this general election as he is one of the most prominent faces in 'Mahagathbandhan' against the incumbent Prime Minister Narendra Modi Government in India.