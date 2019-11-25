CM Capt Amarinder Singh attends Guru Nanak Jayanti event in Birmingham

The 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev was celebrated with a lavish ceremony at the ancient Town Hall in Birmingham. The city is home to one of the largest Sikh diasporas in the world. The chief guest of the event was Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh. He was accompanied by a number of other dignitaries including the Indian High Commissioner in UK Ruchi Ghanashyam among others. While addressing the gathering CM Singh spoke about the desire of the peoples of India, especially the people of the Punjab for peace with Pakistan.