CM Biplab Deb visits proposed site for setting up of AIIMS in Tripura

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb visited Tripura's Bodhjungnagar to check the land proposed for setting up of All India Medical Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). The land is spread across 265 acres of land. After visiting the area CM Biplab Deb said, "The people of Tripura have to rush to other big cities for treatment as there are no health arrangements here. The land is at an appropriate area as it is near the airport. Before election we had promised to set up AIIMS here and centre has agreed for that and so I've seen a land in Bodhjungnagar area for setting up AIIMS. Once the land is allotted to the Centre, PM Modi will surely give his consent to set up AIIMS here."