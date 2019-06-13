CM Banerjee gives 'ultimatum' to junior doctors on strike in Kolkata

Amid strike by junior doctors over assault on a colleague in West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visited the state-run SSKM hospital in Kolkata today.She asked the agitating junior doctors to return to work and start working within 4 hours. While CM Mamata Banerjee was addressing protesters, the doctors raised 'we want justice' slogans. At the end, Mamata Banerjee also put allegations for the doctors strike on Bharatiya Janata Party and Communist Party of India (Marxist), she said, "it's a conspiracy by BJP and CPI(M)."