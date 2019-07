West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee flagged off ISKCON's Jagannath Rath Yatra in Kolkata today. All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Nusrat Jahan and her husband Nikhil Jain also accompanied her. Kolkata's ISKCON Rath Yatra is considered to be the second largest after Puri's Rath Yatra. The festivities will conclude on July 12.