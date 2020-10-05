CM Arvind Kejriwal Launches ‘Yuddh, Pradushan Ke Viruddh’, Mega Anti-Pollution Campaign in Delhi; Introduces Several Measures to Minimise Air Pollution in the City

New Delhi, October 5: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday announced a mega anti-pollution campaign "Yuddh Pradushan Ke Virudh" to reduce air pollution levels in Delhi, which will be a breather for Delhiites in the upcoming winter season. Various measures to combat pollution, such as the launching of the Green Delhi App, the creation of a war room to monitor steps, processing liquid solution for farm fields to prevent stubble burning, implementing hotspot-specific action plans to contain pollution, and subsidy on the adoption of EVs have also been announced under the campaign. Arvind Kejriwal to Launch ‘Green Delhi App’ to Combat Pollution.

CM Arvind Kejriwal also appealed to the states to take measures to tackle stubble burning in their states by providing alternatives to the farmers, and by addressing issues in thermal power plants and brick kiln plants that are major sources of pollution. Addressing a digital press conference, Kejriwal said, "The month of October has started, and we know that every year, the level of pollution rises in the months of October, November, and December in the national capital. One of the biggest reasons for this rise in pollution, is the burning of crop stubble in Delhi and the nearby areas, due to which the farmers and their families have to bear the maximum brunt of the pollution caused by stubble burning.

The people living in those villages and the farmers have to bear pollution. Whereas other states are doing whatever they can, we must do whatever we can to reduce the effects of Delhi's own sources of pollution. In the last five years, the people of Delhi have done commendable work, and with sheer hard work and efforts, they did not let the pollution increase in the capital. Due to the increasing traffic, industrial activities, and economic activities, pollution is rising in many cities across the world.

In Delhi, the pollution levels have actually decreased between 2014-2019, despite an increase in the economic and industrial activities in the city. The average PM2.5 in 2014 was 154, and PM2.5 in 2018-19 was 115. It is because of the efforts of all the people of Delhi, the pollution levels have come down by 25%. This year, the pollution may prove to be a health hazard for us due to Corona. In the last five years, we have taken many steps to ensure pollution-free Delhi. We have provided 24x7 electricity in Delhi, due to which we have eliminated the use of lakhs of generators sets in the city.

The central government constructed the Eastern and Western peripheral highway which has drastically reduced the traffic in Delhi. The Delhi Government has banned some of the dirtiest fuels from use in industry, and we shifted all the industries to the use of PNG. We imposed heavy fines on construction sites violating dust control norms. We conducted plantation drives and followed the directions of the Supreme Court regarding the implementation of the Graded Response Action Plan.

But right now, we do not have to be satisfied, and we have to reduce the pollution further for our families and our children, especially during COVID times, since our lungs are the worst affected during Corona and pollution can worsen the situation further. We are declaring a war against pollution from today by launching an anti-pollution campaign, "Yuddh - Pollution Ke Viruddh". We need the support of you all in this, just like we have got your support in the last five years. Apart from what I am announcing today, we will keep on adding new activities in the coming days."

Earlier today, CM Arvind Kejriwal also convened a meeting with various departments, who have all joined hands in this war against pollution announced by the CM, including the three MCDs, PWD, Delhi government, DPCC, Pollution Control Board, transport department, etc. Unveiling the components of the anti-pollution campaign this year, Arvind Kejriwal said, "First and foremost, we suffer from the problem of pollution due to crop stubble burning every year. Every state government and the central government is trying its best to devise a solution for this.

