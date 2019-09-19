CM Amarinder Singh inspects construction work of Kartarpur Corridor

Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh visited Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur on September 19. He visited Dera Baba Nanak to inspect the progress in the construction work of Kartarpur Corridor. The construction work of Kartarpur Corridor is being carried out by National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and Land Port Authority. The corridor will be opened in November in connection with the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev.