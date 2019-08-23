CM Adityanath celebrates 'Krishna Janmashtami' with children at Gorakhnath temple

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath celebrated Janmashtami with children in Gorakhpur. The event of Janmashtami took place at Smriti Bhavan of Gorakhnath temple with full fervour. Meanwhile, CM Yogi also performed 'aarti' and did pooja at Gorakhnath temple on the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami. Krishna Janmashtami celebrates the birth of Lord Krishna, the eighth avatar of Lord Vishnu. It is an important Hindu festival, which is celebrated all over India with major celebrations taking place in Mathura and Vrindavan, the two places intricately associated with the birth and youth of Lord Krishna.