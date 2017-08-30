Cloudy Wednesday morning in Delhi

New Delhi, Aug 30 (IANS) It was a cloudy morning here on Wednesday with the minimum temperature recorded at 27.6 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average. The MeT predicts light rains.

"It will be a generally cloudy sky with light rains or drizzle likely," an official from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Humidity at 8.30 a.m. was 83 per cent and the rainfall was 0.6 mm.

The maximum temperature was likely to hover around 34 degrees Celsius.

The maximum temperature on Tuesday was recorded at 35.4 degrees Celsius, one notch above the season's average while minimum temperature settled at 27 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average.

