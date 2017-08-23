Cloudy Wednesday morning in Delhi

New Delhi, Aug 23 (IANS) It was a cloudy Wednesday morning here with the minimum temperature recorded at 28.5 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's average. The MeT has predicted light rains.

"The sky will remain generally cloudy with chances of light showers in some areas of the city," an India Meteorological Department official said.

The maximum temperature was likely to hover around 33 degrees Celsius.

The humidity at 8.30. a.m. was 83 per cent.

The city received 0.4 mm rain on Tuesday.

The maximum temperature on Tuesday settled at 35.1 degrees Celsius, one notch above the season's average while the minimum temperature was recorded at 28.5 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's average.

