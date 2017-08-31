Cloudy Thursday morning in Delhi

New Delhi, Aug 31 (IANS) It was a cloudy Thursday morning here with the minimum temperature recorded at 26.6 degrees Celsius, the season's average. The MeT has predicted light rains.

"It will be a generally cloudy sky today with light to moderate rain or thundershowers," an official from the India Meteorological Department said.

The maximum temperature was likely to hover around 33 degrees Celsius.

Humidity at 8.30 a.m. was 88 per cent and 3.8 mm of rainfall was recorded in the past 24 hours.

Wednesday's maximum temperature settled at 35.5 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature was recorded at 27.6 degrees Celsius, both a notch above the season's average.

--IANS

