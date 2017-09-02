Cloudy Saturday morning in Delhi

New Delhi, Sep 2 (IANS) It was a Cloudy Saturday morning in the national capital with the minimum temperature recorded at 26.6 degrees Celsius, the season's average.

"The sky will remain cloudy throughout the day and there is possibility of light rainfall," an India Meteorological Department official said.

The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 33 degrees Celsius.

The humidity at 8.30 a.m. was 76 per cent. The city received 4.6 mm rainfall in the past 24 hours.

Friday's maximum temperature settled two notches below the season's average at 32.6 degrees Celsius, while the minimum was recorded at 25.5 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average.

--IANS

akk