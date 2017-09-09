Cloudy Saturday morning in Delhi

New Delhi, Sep 9 (IANS) It was a cloudy Saturday morning in the national capital with sky overcast and the minimum temperature recorded at 26.8 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average.

"The sky will remain partly cloudy throughout the day," an official from the India Meteorological Department told IANS.

The maximum temperature was likely to hover around 36 degrees Celsius.

Humidity at 8.30 a.m. was 86 per cent.

Friday's maximum and minimum temperature was recorded one notch above the season's average at 35.1 degrees Celsius and 26.5 degrees Celsius respectively.

