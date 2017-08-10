Cloudy morning in Delhi

New Delhi, Aug 10 (IANS) It was a cloudy Thursday morning in the national capital with the minimum temperature recorded at 27.6 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average.

"It will be a generally cloudy sky with chances of light rains in the evening," an India Meteorological Department official told IANS.

The maximum temperature was likely to hover around 33 degrees Celsius.

The humidity at 8.30 a.m. was 83 per cent.

The maximum temperature on Wednesday settled at 32 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's average and the minimum temperature was recorded at 28 degrees Celsius, a notch higher.

--IANS

spk/in