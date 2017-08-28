Cloudy Monday morning in Delhi

New Delhi, Aug 28 (IANS) It was a cloudy morning here on Monday with the minimum temperature recorded at 26.6 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average.

The MeT has predicted light rains.

"It will be a generally cloudy sky with light or moderate rains and thunder showers likely to occur," an official from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Humidity at 8.30 a.m. was 82 per cent and the rainfall was 1.2 mm.

The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 32 degrees Celsius.

The maximum temperature on Sunday was recorded at 35.7 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's average while minimum temperature settled 24.8 degrees Celsius, a notch below the average.

