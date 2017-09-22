Cloudy Friday morning in Delhi

New Delhi, Sep 22 (IANS) It was a cloudy Friday morning in the national capital with the minimum temperature recorded at 26.5 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's average, the weather office said.

"Generally partly cloudy sky with possibility of light to moderate rain or thunder showers," an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official told IANS.

The humidity at 8.30 a.m. was 78 per cent.

The maximum temperature was likely to hover around 30 degrees Celsius.

The maximum temperature on Thursday settled at 35.4 degrees Celsius, one notch above the season's average while the minimum temperature was recorded at 24.8 degrees Celsius, season's average.

