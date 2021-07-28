Cloudburst Hits Amarnath Shrine in Kashmir; HM Amit Shah Takes Stock

A cloudburst has been reported near the Holy Amarnath shrine in Kashmir on Wednesday. Authorities claimed that no loss of life or injury has occurred due to the incident yet. No yatris present at the cave at the time of the cloudburst, they said. Home Minister Amit Shah said in a tweet that he spoke to Manoj Sinha, lieutenant governor of J&K, regarding the incident.

बाबा अमरनाथ की पवित्र गुफा के पास बादल फटने के संबंध में मैंने जम्मू-कश्मीर के LG श्री मनोज सिन्हा जी से बात कर जानकारी ली है। राहत कार्यों व स्थिति के सटीक आकलन के लिए NDRF की टीमें वहाँ भेजी जा रही हैं। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) July 28, 2021

Shah also said that National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel have been deployed to assess the real extent of damage.

#Breaking Cloudburst hits Holy Cave Amarnath. No loss of life or injury reported in the incident. Watch #NationAt5 with @AnchorAnandN pic.twitter.com/JtPZegt9Dw — News18 (@CNNnews18) July 28, 2021

Another incident of cloudburst happened at Kishtwar district of the Jammu region. The Deputy Comissioner (DC) of Kishtwar said that there was a cloudburst at Hunzar village in Kishtwar and the army was called for assistance along with J&K police.

The village was caught in a flash flood due to a cloud burst, which led to the sudden rise in water level in the Malu and Nath Nala.

Seven bodies have reportedly been recovered so far. While 17 persons in total have suffered injuries, out of which seven are grievously injured.

The government of J&K announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each for the next of kin of those who lost their lives in the tragic cloudburst in Kishtwar. The grievously injured would be given Rs.50,000 each and Rs.12,700 under SDRF shall also be disbursed.

In view of inclement weather, the injured personnel are being evacuated by soldiers, porters and ponies up to the road head.

“There has been a lot of damage due to heavy rains in the Dada Bagal area of ​​Rajouri district, due to continuous rain for the last three to four days, water has come in the village, and the bridge built to go from one place to another is also in this water flow. The people have appealed to the government that the people of the adjacent village should also be charged,” said sources.

Approximately 26 persons are feared to be missing and more than 15 houses/ dhoks have also submerged under the water or washed away.

The DC assured relief under State Disaster Relief Fund for loss of houses, utensils, clothing, house-hold goods, cattle, cattle shed, loss of agricultural land etc shall be provided. He said that the J&K government will do everything possible to support and protect the affected families.

