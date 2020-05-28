Cloud cover, light rain give Delhiites relief from heat wave

New Delhi, May 28 (PTI) Cloudy weather and sporadic rain on Thursday gave the national capital much-needed relief from a heat wave.

The mercury dropped several notches during the day and further in the evening as strong winds swept across the city and many areas witnessed light rain.

The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative figures for the city, recorded a maximum of 40.3 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year. On Tuesday, it recorded a high of 46 degrees Celsius -- equalling an 18-year-old record for May.

The Palam Observatory recorded the maximum temperature at 41.8 degrees Celsius, down from 47.2 degrees Celsius on Wednesday.

The IMD said the weather stations at Lodhi Road and Ayanagar recorded their respective maximum at 38.4 degrees Celsius and 40.4 degrees Celsius.

Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the regional forecasting centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), said a fresh western disturbance and easterly winds at lower levels caused the change in the weather.

'Dust storm and thunder storm with winds gusting up to 60 kilometers per hour is likely over Delhi-NCR on May 29-30,' he said.

In large areas, heat wave is declared when the maximum temperature is 45 degrees Celsius for two consecutive days and severe heat wave is when the mercury touches the 47 degrees Celsius mark for two days on the trot.

In small areas, like the national capital, heat wave is declared if the temperature soars to 45 degrees Celsius even for a day, according to the IMD. PTI GVS SMN SMN