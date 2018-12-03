Cloud communication firm Knowlarity appoints Yatish Mehrotra as CEO

New Delhi, Dec 3 (IANS) Cloud communications provider Knowlarity on Monday appointed veteran telecom professional and IIT-BHU alumnus Yatish Mehrotra as its CEO.

Mehrotra will spearhead the Singapore-headquartered company's overall business and growth strategy in India.

"I am excited to join the Knowlarity team and eagerly looking forward to working with its talented and driven group of professionals," said Mehrotra.

In barely a decade since its launch, Knowlarity has established itself as a pioneering market presence -- not only in India but also in emerging markets across South-East Asia and the Middle-East.

Mehrotra has held leadership positions with some of the top telecom companies like Airtel, Tata Teleservices Ltd and Escotel.

Knowlarity is currently the only Indian cloud telephony enterprise listed on AppExchange -- the business app store of Salesforce.com.

Its flagship products "SuperReceptionist", "SmartIVR" and "KATIE" have the ability to process over two million calls an hour.

The company has grown from scratch to a global venture with over 250 employees, 1,000 partners and eight offices in India, South-East Asia and the Middle East.

--IANS

na/bg