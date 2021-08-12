'Closely Monitoring Developments': MEA on 'Concerning' Situation in Afghanistan

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi on Thursday, 11 August spoke about the deteriorating situation in Afghanistan, saying that it is a matter of concern and India is closely monitoring developments in the war-torn region.

Addressing the media, Bagchi said that India's primary concern is stability in Afghanistan.

"It is a rapidly evolving situation. We continue to hope that there will be an immediate and comprehensive ceasefire. We are supporting all peace initiatives of Afghanistan. Primary concern is peace and stability in that country." - Arindam Bagchi, as per ANI

Following the withdrawal of majority of US troops on 1 May, Taliban has resorted to widespread violence and been making rapid advances across Afghanistan.

On Thursday, reports said that the Afghanistan government had offered the Taliban a power-sharing deal in return for a halt in violence in the country.

Bagchi also stated that India is 'in touch with all stakeholders' in the matter but offered no further comments on the matter.

Also Read: India & Iran Are Coming Close Again Due to the Afghan Crisis

Security Advisory to India Nationals in Afghanistan

The briefing comes after the Indian Embassy in Kabul issued a security advisory, urging swift return of Indian nationals from Afghanistan earlier this week.

"We had issued an advisory for Indian nationals to leave Afghanistan for India through commercial means, there is no formal evacuation mechanism," the MEA spokesperson said.

He added, "Last year, our Mission in Kabul had facilitated return of over 383 members of Hindu & Sikh community in Afghanistan to India. Our Mission in Kabul continues to remain in touch with Afghan Hindu & Sikh community members and we'll ensure provision of all necessary assistance to them," ANI quoted.

Apprising the media of the situation in Mazar-i-Sharif, Bagchi said, "Separately, our Consulate in Mazar-i-Sharif has withdrawn all India-based personnel earlier this week, this is a temporary measure. Our Consulate there continues to be operational with locally recruited staff."

Story continues

(With inputs from news agency ANI)

Also Read: Afghan Govt Offers Taliban Power-Sharing Deal to Halt Violence: Report

. Read more on India by The Quint.US Decided India as Strategic Partner, Treats Pakistan Differently: Imran Khan'Closely Monitoring Developments': MEA on 'Concerning' Situation in Afghanistan . Read more on India by The Quint.