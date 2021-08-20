Closed, Relocated or Open: What's the Status of Embassies in Afghanistan?

Mekhala Saran
·5-min read

Amid terrifying reports emerging from Afghanistan such as those of Taliban firing at protesters or conducting "targeted door-to-door visits" of their opponents; as well a perceived threat to life of many residents of the country; scenes of utter distress and desperation are emerging from the Kabul airport.

These developments come even as the organisation, in an attempt to dispel the fears, had promised security for all.

Visuals of panic at the Kabul airport include those of babies being passed to the front of queues at the airport so that at least they can get out of the country, and people falling to their deaths many feet below after they clung to a plane as it took off.

Meanwhile, many embassies have also drawn down their shutters or relocated.

Here is the present reported status of some of the embassies that were, or in a few cases, still are operational in Afghanistan; and the evacuation processes underway.

Also Read: Afghanistan: Taliban Ask Imams to Urge People Not to Flee at Friday Prayers

UNITED STATES

The American flag is no longer flying at the United States Embassy in Kabul and nearly all embassy personnel have been relocated to the city’s International Airport.

The embassy, in its latest press release, dated 19 August, said that the “US government-provided flights are departing Kabul and will continue until the evacuation operation is complete.” But the embassy also added — in bold, italicised letters — that the “US government cannot ensure safe passage to the airport.”

Further, pointing out that they are processing people at multiple gates, the embassy also said that gates may open or close without notice.

“Please use your best judgment and attempt to enter the airport at any gate that is open,” the embassy added, along with a link to their travel advisory that pertains to “ongoing threats in Afghanistan”.

Meanwhile, as per a Reuters report, informal American refugee networks are attempting to rescue Afghans facing threats from the Taliban regime. The report also quoted Democratic Representative Jason Crow as saying that people were emailing and texting passport photos and visa information to him.

Crow also said that informal chat groups shared details like which airport gates were open.

BRITAIN

“Most operations at the British Embassy in Kabul are temporarily suspended in response to the deterioration in the security situation,” reads the embassy website, and also informs that the embassy site has been relocated.

Meanwhile, as per a report by The Guardian, most of the security team of the embassy had been given informal notice, on Thursday, that they no longer had jobs guarding the embassy and were ineligible for protection because they were hired through an outsourced contractor.

Subsequently, amid backlash, however, the armed forces minister, James Heappey, suggested that the employees had been brought to Kabul airport where UK and US forces are overseeing an evacuation.

The Guardian, however, also reported that some of the guards had told them that they had still not heard from their employer about any proposed evacuation.

An Afghan man who had worked in the kitchens of the British embassy, was also quoted, by Guardian as appealing to President Boris Johnson for help.

"“I am really scared, frightened. We have not been outside our house for four days. Every sound at the door makes us fear for our lives…”" -

“They (Taliban) will never forgive us for working with foreign governments,” he added.

CHINA

The Chinese Embassy in Afghanistan, on the other hand, continues to function as normal, with the Taliban reportedly having pledged to guarantee its safety.

Meanwhile, Ambassador Wang Yu informed Global Times that there are only embassy employees present at the compound as diplomats’ families have not accompanied them to Afghanistan for years.

Wang You also said that among the few Chinese nations remaining in Afghanistan , some hope the embassy can help them return to China as soon as possible. He also added, however, that they may have to wait until commercial flights resume.

RUSSIA

The Russian Embassy to has stayed put in Afghanistan, as well. Their ambassador, as per AP news, also met the Taliban for what he dubbed “constructive” talks, following Taliban’s seizure of Kabul.

Following the meeting, Russian ambassador to to Kabul, Dmitry Zhirnov, also praised the Taliban as reasonable and added that the Taliban guaranteed the embassy's security.

PAKISTAN

As per media reports, Pakistan’s embassy continues to remain functional in Afghanistan, with its staff providing consular assistance and helping people get out of the country.

Further, as per Express Tribune, Pakistan is also now offering a special package of transit visa to Afghan diplomats and high officials upon their arrival at Islamaba. Meanwhile Pakistan Embassy in Kabul continues to extend consular services for Pakistanis, Afghans and nationals of other countries and help them leave the country.

INDIA

As per reports, the Indian embassy in Kabul has not been officially shut yet and is functioning with local aid.

Meanwhile, Indian Embassy personnel were evacuated by an Indian Air Force C-17 aircraft on 17 August, which brought back approximately 150 Indians, including ITBP personnel from the Kabul airport. Prior to that, another aircraft had airlifted 45 Indians from Afghanistan.

India also has four Indian consulates located in Kandahar, Herat, Mazar-e-Sharif and Jalalabad which were closed after the Taliban took control of Kabul on 15 August.

As per media reports the Taliban ransacked the closed consulates in Kandahar and Herat two days ago and reportedly took some documents from the two missions,

"We expected this. They ransacked the place searched documents and also took away our parked vehicles from both embassies," NDTV reported, quoting a senior officer.

(With inputs from AP, Reuters, The Guardian, NDTV and Global Times)

Also Read: Watch: Afghan Women Stage 'First of Its Kind' Protest Against Taliban

. Read more on World by The Quint.Closed, Relocated or Open: What's the Status of Embassies in Afghanistan?Rs 11-Crore Bypass Channel Project Washed Away by Ganga in Varanasi? . Read more on World by The Quint.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest stories

  • Flight threat call at Kolkata airport

    Kolkata, Aug 18 (PTI) A call threatening to hijack a plane was received at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport here on Wednesday evening, police said. Police said they are trying to track the individual who made the call and disconnected it, saying he was joking.

  • 20-yr-old Hyderabad girl allegedly gang-raped by auto drivers

    Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 19 (ANI): A 20-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by few auto drivers in Hyderabad's old city.

  • Ivory Coast's Ouattara recovers after testing postive for COVID-19, presidency says

    Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara tested positive for COVID-19 after being exposed to the coronavirus but has now recovered, the presidency said on Wednesday. Ouattara's office announced on Aug. 3 that he was self-isolating but did not previously announce that he tested positive. The presidency's statement said Ouattara tested negative on Wednesday and he has returned to his usual activities.

  • Missing farmer found dead in fields in UP's Muzaffarnagar

    Muzaffarnagar (UP), Aug 18 (PTI) A 55-year-old farmer, who had been missing since August 15, was found dead in the fields at Rukandpur village in Khatauli area here on Wednesday evening, police said.

  • Biden set to meet with Israel's prime minister on Aug 26 -White House

    President Joe Biden will host Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett for a meeting at the White House on Aug. 26, the White House said on Wednesday. "The President and Prime Minister Bennett will discuss critical issues related to regional and global security, including Iran," according to White House press secretary Jen Psaki. "The visit will also be an opportunity for the two leaders to discuss efforts to advance peace, security, and prosperity for Israelis and Palestinians and the importance of working towards a more peaceful and secure future for the region."

  • Gorhe praises Navi Mumbai civic body for works during pandemic

    Thane, Aug 18 (PTI) Deputy Chairperson of the Maharashtra Legislative Council Neelam Gorhe on Wednesday lauded the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) for its development and welfare works undertaken during the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Man attempts self-immolation near Talkatora

    New Delhi, Aug 18 (PTI) A man tried to set himself on fire near Talkatora Road here on Wednesday, police said.

  • U.S. Will Limit Some Chinese Passenger Air Carriers To 40% Capacity -- Order

    The U.S. Transportation Department on Wednesday said it will limit some Chinese air carrier flights to 40% passenger capacity for four weeks after the Chinese government imposed similar limits on four United Airlines flights.

  • Russian MiG-29 Jet Crashes, Killing Pilot

    A MiG29 military jet crashed in southern Russia during a routine flight and the pilot was killed, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

  • Assam declares half day for Muharram

    Guwahati (Assam) [India], August 19 (ANI): The Assam government, in a press release on Wednesday, has said that the government has declared half day on August 20 on account of Muharram in the state.

  • Erdogan Says Turkish Contacts With UAE Have Made Progress

    Turkey and the United Arab Emirates, bitter rivals in the Middle East, have been in contact in recent months and made some progress, President Tayyip Erdogan said after rare talks on Wednesday with a senior UAE official.

  • Turkey reports 19,944 daily COVID-19 cases

    Ankara [Turkey], August 19 (ANI/Xinhua): Turkey on Wednesday registered 19,944 new COVID-19 cases, raising its tally of infections to 6,138,452, according to its health ministry.

  • MP: 6 policemen injured in attack by villagers; vehicle damaged

    Mhow (MP), Aug 18 (PTI) Six policemen were injured and their vehicle was damaged on Wednesday in an attack by local residents in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district when they reached a village on getting information about a clash between two groups, an official said.

  • L-G Sinha lays foundation of accommodation facility at Vaishno Devi shrine

    Jammu, Aug 18 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday laid the foundation of Durga Bhawan which can accommodate 4,000 pilgrims at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine, officials said.

  • IMF suspends Afghanistan's access to Fund resources over lack of clarity on government

    The International Monetary Fund said on Wednesday that Afghanistan will not be able to access IMF resources, including a new allocation of Special Drawing Rights reserves, due to a lack of clarity over the recognition of its government after the Taliban seized control of Kabul. "As is always the case, the IMF is guided by the views of the international community," an IMF spokesperson said in a statement. "There is currently a lack of clarity within the international community regarding recognition of a government in Afghanistan, as a consequence of which the country cannot access SDRs or other IMF resources."

  • Dogra Front in Jammu stages protest against killing of BJP leader Javed Ahmad Dar

    Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir), [India] August 18 (ANI): Dogra Front activists in Jammu on Wednesday, staged a protest against the killing of Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) leader Javed Ahmad Dar.

  • Connecticut Hoops Recruit Signs To Play For Miami Hurricanes

    Guard Bensley Joseph, widely considered the top recruit in Connecticut, has signed to play for the Miami Hurricanes.

  • Farmers protesting against Jan Ashirwad Yatra clash with police in Udham Singh Nagar

    Nainital (Uttarakhand) [India], August 18 (ANI): Farmers protesting against the Jan Ashirwad Yatra taken out by Union Minister Ajay Bhatt, MP from Udham Singh Nagar-Nainital Lok Sabha seat, clashed with police in Udham Singh Nagar and many of them were detained here on Wednesday.

  • 31 Afghan refugees held in Peshawar for raising anti-Pak slogans, ransacking public property

    Peshawar, Aug 19 (PTI) Thirty-one Afghan refugees were arrested for allegedly raising anti-Pakistan slogans and ransacking public property in Peshawar late Wednesday night, police said.

  • Nirmala Sitharaman meets COP26 President, discusses issues related to climate change

    New Delhi [India], August 18 (ANI): Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman met UN Climate Change Conference President Alok Sharma and discussed various issues related to climate change.