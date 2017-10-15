Will be a close match against Colombia: Germany U-17 coach

New Delhi, Oct 15 (IANS) Germany U-17 coach Christian Wueck asserted on Sunday that his wards will give a close fight to Colombia in their Round of 16 fixture of the FIFA U-17 World Cup at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here on Monday.

Germany defeated Costa Rica and Guinea, while they lost to Iran in the Group stages to qualify for the second round.

Colombia, on the other hand, lost to Ghana but later clinched consecutive victories against India and the US to seal a berth in the knock-out stages.

"Colombia played a very good World Championship. They are in a very close group against teams India, the US and Ghana," Wueck told reporters in the pre-match press conference here.

"We think we will have a very close game tomorrow, Colombia has very fast player, very strong players," the 44-year-old added.

Talking about Germany's approach in the U-17 World Cup, the coach said: "Our first aim is to develop players for the senior team, so I think it's very important for the players to reach such a World Cup and to create impression with the fan and amongst other teams.

"If we are strong enough to win these games, it is very good for the players, for each individual."

Germany lost 0-4 against Iran earlier in the group stages. The coach said he believed the Asian Champions were a powerful and better side on the day.

"Sure, sure was Iran better, Iran is a very good team, very strong very compact, the better team won," Wueck said.

The coach heaped praise on his starling Jann-Fiete Arp, who has scored two goals in three matches in the U-17 World Cup and said he can become a big name in the near future.

"Fiete Arp is the best example amongst the players who can reach the next level," Wueck said.

