Clipped Video of Delhi’s Tableau at R-Day Shared With a False Spin

A clipped video of the Delhi tableau at Republic Day Parade held on Tuesday, 26 January is being shared with a misleading narrative to claim that Delhi’s tableau only played azaan. However, we found that the 11-second video is a shorter version and the tableau actually shows different places of worship such as a church, gurudwara, temple and even a mosque.

CLAIM

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut quote-tweeted another user who had shared the clipped video in which Azaan can be heard, and said that Delhi is neither secular, nor tolerant.

Her tweet had been retweeted over 2,000 times at the time of publishing the article.

The clipped video saw its presence on Twitter and Facebook with many taking a dig at the Arvind Kejriwal-led government.

WHAT WE FOUND OUT

We went on the official YouTube handle of DD National and found the LIVE footage of the Republic Day Parade held on Tuesday, 26 January.

At 01:56:23 minutes, one can see the Delhi tableau themed as ‘Shahjahanabad- Redevelopment of Chandni Chowk.’ The initial music is the same as the one heard in the viral video, however, the music later changes to ‘ek onkar’ – a Sikh prayer.

“The tableau reimagines inclusive streets with open public plasmas, safe cycle lanes and accessible walkways interspersed with the sound of prayers from diverse places of worship in the area,” the narrator says.

Further, several different places of worship such as a temple, church, gurudwara and mosque can be seen in the Delhi tableau at 01:57:22 minutes.

A Delhi government official told The Hindu, “The tableau itself will seek to send a message of religious and cultural harmony – portraying the pedestrianised route along two temples, a gurdwara, a church and a mosque located along the 1.3 km to 1.5 km-long-route being redeveloped in Chandni Chowk – but there is another message.” He further added that the cyclists riding along will symbolise a sustainable future for megacities.

Evidently, a clipped video of the Delhi tableau at this year’s Republic Day parade was shared to take a dig at the Delhi government.

