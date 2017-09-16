Climax urges Goan fans to come in numbers for U-17 World Cup

Panaji, Sep 16 (IANS) Former India midfielder Climax Lawrence on Saturday urged locals to come in numbers and watch the FIFA U-17 World Cup games with top teams like Brazil and Spain playing here.

"I urge all Goan fans to show their passion and love for football by coming out in large numbers to watch teams like Brazil & Germany at the FIFA U17 World Cup in October," Lawrence said during the Trophy experience here.

Along with him, Covan Lawrence and Avertano Furtado were also present.

Besides Brazil and Spain, Niger and North Korea will be in Group D in Goa.

More than 600 kids from schools all over the state participated in the football carnival at the Rosary Football Ground, Navelim here.

"It is a great initiative taken by the Government of India and All India Football Federation (AIFF) to get children involved in the game of football. I hope some of them go on to become professional football players and bring laurels to the country," Lawrence said.

The World Cup trophy which arrived in Goa on Friday was also on display at the event giving the children and people gathered at the festival an opportunity to capture their moment with the prized silverware.

Goans will have another opportunity to take pictures with the trophy as it will now move to the INOX Courtyard, Maquinez Palace Grounds on Sunday.

--IANS

dm/tri/bg