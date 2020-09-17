Climate Change Makes West Bengal A Human-Elephant Conflict Zone

Two elephants, including a calf, died an unnatural death at Hamiltonganj range near Buxa Tiger Reserve in West Bengal on 12 August which is observed as the World Elephant Day. Recently another death of an adult elephant was reported on 28 August at Dudumari Basti near Banarhat in northern West Bengal. Locals claimed the elephant might be pregnant and it was a “deliberate electrocution” to drive the elephant away from the farmlands.

It was the eleventh elephant death reported since lockdown was announced on 25 March this year, out of which eight elephants have died due to electrocution in northern West Bengal, forest department sources said. At the same time, around four persons lost their lives in Human Elephant Conflict (HEC).

These incidents highlighted the magnitude of Human Elephant Conflict (HEC) in the region. Vinod Kumar Yadav, principal chief conservator of forests (wildlife), West Bengal said that the elephants died in Buxa Tiger Reserve area after coming in contact with an electric pole.

An approximately 30-year-old female elephant was found dead at Hilla tea garden in Nagrakata in end of July. Elephant conservationists claimed that 11 elephants were killed due to electrocution of which four were in Buxa, four in Jalpaiguri, two in Baikunthapur and one in Jaldapara wildlife division in the past ten months.

"“Illegal electric hooking is a serious problem in the tea gardens of Dooars and Terai region. I spoke to principle secretary of power department and they will take strict action against it and those deliberately laying electric wires to kill wildlife will face punishments.”" - Vinod Kumar Yadav, principal chief conservator of forests (wildlife), West Bengal

Yadav accepted that deliberate electrocution has increased this year. “In case of Banarhat we have already identified the culprit and issued a lookout notice. He will get stringent punishment according to laws,” he further asserted.

Three elephant deaths were reported at Gajaldoba area in Jalpaiguri, one case was reported inside the cantonment area at Bagdogra in May, and two incidents were reported at Bhutia Basti near Buxa Tiger Reserve, and Madarihat near Jaldapara National Park, on 16 June and 24 June respectively. A 25-year-old elephant was electrocuted at Bamandanga tea garden near Nagrakata and a 15-year old tusker was found dead inside Ramjhora tea garden near Dalgaon on 21 July and 22 July respectively.

“There are several deliberate electrocutions that happened recently at Terai and Dooars region of West Bengal. Similar incidents of electrocution were also reported from Gajaldoba area and it has become a regular practice in the area. Recently forest officials filed FIR against six accused and they were arrested under Wildlife Protection Act,” said Shyama Prasad Pandey of the Society for Protecting Ophiofauna & Animal Rights (SPOAR), a local NGO in Jalpaiguri.

Human Habitation, Highways And Railways Altered Lifestyle

A study on spatial patterns of human-elephant conflicts in changing land cover in North Bengal revealed that both the elephant and human population have increased in the past few decades with large tracts of forests converted to commercial tea plantations, army camps and human settlements in Siliguri and adjourning areas. Koustav Choudhury of Society for Nature & Animal Protection (SNAP), a Siliguri-based NGO, said that illegal encroachment around reserve forests is making HEC situation worse.

“Several people from Nepal encroached forest lands and settled in small bastis near Naxalbari and Baikunthapur area. Local administration has given pattas to these families in past decades. These were either elephant habitats or part of their traditional corridors,” he added. Human population increased by 6,44,989 between 2001 and 2011 census while elephant population increased by 201 in the region. He further explained, “These communities do not have any understanding on elephant movement. Thus, relationship between elephants and people is gradually getting strained resulting in causalities on both the ends.”

