ClearTax, Zebpay join hands to help investors with cryptocurrency taxation

India's largest tax filing platform ClearTax on Friday announced its tie-up with app-enabled bitcoin wallet Zebpay to help investors deal with cryptocurrency taxation. The Cryptocurrency Advisory Plan will help investors and traders of bitcoin understand tax laws and reporting regarding taxation on trading and sale of cryptocurrency. Given the strong technological and tax expertise, ClearTax is nicely positioned to help people understand how bitcoins work. Investors and potential investors can seek expert advice and be assured of best course of action. In addition to the advisory plan, ClearTax has also launched CA-assisted tax filing services for those investors who have earned capital gains from the sale of bitcoins or other cryptocurrencies. The plan offers assistance at each step of the tax ladder, along with expert advisory for tax planning.