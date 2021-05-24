Clear morning in Delhi; strong surface winds likely on Tuesday

New Delhi, May 24 (PTI) It was a clear morning in Delhi on Monday with the minimum temperature settling five notches below the normal at 21.2 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department said.

The national capital witnessed strong surface winds with a speed of 20-25 kmph during the day and they are likely to continue on Tuesday.

The maximum temperature was recorded at 36 degrees Celsius.

After observing three days of rain and thunderstorms last week, the weather is likely to remain dry for the next few days as the IMD has forecast mainly clear sky throughout the week.

Relative humidity was recorded at 27 per cent at 5.30 pm.

The city may record the minimum and maximum temperature of 23 and 27 degrees Celsius, respectively on Tuesday. PTI MAH CK