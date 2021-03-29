Clear morning in Delhi

New Delhi, Mar 29 (PTI) The national capital woke up to a clear sky on Monday with the minimum temperature settling at 20.6 degrees Celsius, three notches above normal, the India Meteorological Department said.

The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 38 degrees Celsius, almost six notches above normal, it said.

The relative humidity was recorded at 62 per cent at 8.30 am.

The air quality index (AQI) was recorded at 197 in the 'moderate' category, according to the Ministry of Earth Sciences' SAFAR app.

An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered 'poor', 301-400 'very poor' and 401-500 'severe', while an AQI above 500 falls in the 'severe plus' category.