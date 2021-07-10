'Cleaning J&K Admin': 11 Govt Employees Sacked Due to Involvement in 'Terror, Anti-national Activities'

Eleven government employees were sacked by the Jammu and Kashmir government for being involved in anti-national and terrorist activities, top sources within the J&K administration told News18.

The designated committee in Jammu and Kashmir for scrutinising and recommending cases under Article 311(2)(c) of the Constitution, in its second and fourth meeting, recommended three and eight cases, respectively, for their dismissal from government service.

The three officials recommended for dismissal in the second meeting of the Committee include an orderly of ITI, Kupwara who was an over-ground of the terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiyaba. He was providing information to the terrorists about the movement of security forces, abetting and harbouring terrorists to carry out activities in a clandestine manner, the sources said.

Two teachers, both from Anantnag District, were also found engaged in anti-national activities including participating, supporting and propagating secessionist ideology of Jamat-Islami (JeI) and Dukhtaran-e-Millat (DeM), the sources said.

The eight government employees recommended for dismissal in the fourth meeting of the Committee include two J&K police constables who supported terrorism from within the Police department and provided inside information to the terrorists as logistic support, said the sources, adding that one Constable, Abdul Rashid Shigan, has himself executed attacks on security forces.

The sons of most-wanted terrorist and founder of the outfit Hizbul Mujahideen Syed Salahudin were also removed from service. Syed Ahmad Shakeel and Shahid Yousuf were found to be involved in terror funding, sources said.

The NIA had tracked terror funding trails of both the persons who were found involved in raising, receiving, collecting, and transferring funds through Hawala transaction for terror activities of Hizbul Mujahideen.

Another government employee with terror links, Naaz Mhammad Allaie, an Orderly of the Health Department was found to be the over-ground worker of HM and had the history of direct involvement in terrorist activities.

Story continues

He was also harbouring two dreaded terrorists at his residence.

The terms of two employees of Education Department were also terminated. Jabbar Ahmad Paray and Nisar Ahmad Tantray were actively involved in furthering the secessionist agenda unleashed by the sponsors from Pakistan and were Jamat-e-Islami ideologists, said the sources.

Shaheen Ahmad Lone, an Inspector of the Power Department was also found involved in smuggling and transporting arms for the Hizbul Mujahideen. He was found traveling with two terrorists on Srinagar-Jammu National Highway carrying arms, ammunitions and explosives in January last year.

Out of the 11 employees dismissed, four are from Anantnag, three from Budgam, one each from Baramulla, Srinagar, Pulwama and Kupwara. Out of these, four were working in the Education Department, two in Jammu Kashmir Police and one each in Agriculture, Skill Development, Power, SKIMS and Health Departments.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here