Clay art dying a slow death in Bihar's Begusarai

Many traditional arts of India are dying due to modernisation and technological developments. Among them the clay art is dying a slow death as this profession doesn't provide much income to the artist. Mansurchak in Begusarai, Bihar, where people belonging to Kumhar caste live in large numbers making idols of god, water pots, decorative home wares and toys. The handmade clay idol industry is in its end as no artist thinks that there is any future in this profession and would not recommend passing this profession to younger generations. These Handmade tales of India are on the verge of extinction and getting replaced machine made products.