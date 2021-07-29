CLAT Results 2021 declared at consortiumofnlus.ac.in; find direct link here

The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2021 results have been announced by the Consortium of National Law Universities (CNLUs) on Thursday, >29 July. Candidates, who appeared for the exam, can check their scores by visiting the official website consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

"In its meeting held on 28 July, 2021, the Executive Committee of CNLUs approved the CLAT-2021 result of UG and PG programmes and recommended it to the general body of CNLUs for its consideration and approval," the official notification reads.

Further in the notice, the Consortium of National Law Universities informed that they have approved both the results unanimously and recommended the publication on the consortium website.

Following which, candidates can log in with their CLAT login and download the scorecards, the notice mentions.

For the unversed, the examination was conducted on 23 July in an offline mode across the country.

Steps to check and download CLAT 2021 scorecard:

- Visit the official website consortiumofnlus.ac.in - Candidates will have to open the 'Click Here' link that appears on the homepage under CLAT 2021 section - As a new page opens, candidates will have to click on 'Click here to view the results' option - Applicants will then have to submit their application number or admit card number along with the date of birth (DOB) - The CLAT results will be displayed on the screen

Find direct link here: consortiumofnlus.ac.in/clat-2021/view-result

Last week, the institute had released the answer key of the CLAT exam on 23 July and had also asked candidates to raise objections till 24 July, (till 9 pm) while the final answer key was released by the Consortium on 27 July.

As per the latest updates, the counselling registration process will begin from 29 July and end on Friday, 30 July. Candidates should note that they will have to pay Rs 50,000 to block the seat.

