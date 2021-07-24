CLAT 2021 UG, PG Answer Keys Released, Know How to Raise Objections

The Consortium of National Law Universities (CNLU) has released the provisional answer sheets for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2021. The answer keys for both UG and PG entrance exams have been released. Candidates who appeared in CLAT-2021 for UG and PG programmes on July 23 can download their answer key from consortiumofnlus.ac.in. The objection raising facility is open and will close at 9 PM on July 24.

No objection received post the objection raising window will be accepted, as per rules. Candidates have to pay a fee of Rs 1,000 per objection and if the objection turns out to be valid, the said fee will be refunded/remitted to the same account from which it was paid. No requests to change the account will be entertained, as per rules.

CLAT 2021: Steps to Raise Objections

Step 1: Log-in to your CLAT account and click on submit objections

Step 2: Select the type of objection (i) About the question or (ii) About the answer key

Step 3: Enter objection details and click on submit an objection

Step 4: Once all your objections are submitted, click on the make payment button

Step 5: Pay Rs 1,000 per objection and submit

CLAT is an entrance exam for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate law courses. Soon answer the submissions of objections, the same will be studied and then a final answer key will be released. CLAT 2021 results will be based on the final answer key.

