CLAT 2021: Students Allowed to Choose Test Centre of Choice

The final list of city-wise CLAT 2021 test centres is released and applicants have an option to select which exam centre they wish to take the exam from. The window to select their exam centre of choice is open at consortiumofnlus.ac.in and will be available till July 4.

The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLU) has increased the number of test centres in the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2021 owing to the Covid-19 pandemic and to reduce the travel time of applicants. Increasing the number of test centres will also reduce the number of candidates to be seated per centres.

CLAT 2021: Steps to update test centre

Step 1. Log in to the official website of NLU and the log in to your CLAT account

Step 2. Click on the ‘Edit Application’ button

Step 3. Go to the ‘Preferences’ tab

Step 4. Here, update three test centre preferences

Step 5. Click the Next button, scroll down, agree to the declaration and click save

The CLAT 2021 exam will be held in pen and paper mode. For undergraduate candidates, a two-hour test will be conducted with 150 multiple-choice questions. Each question will carry one mark each and there shall be a negative marking of 0.25 for every wrong answer.

For postgraduate courses, a 120 minutes exam will be conducted featuring both objective and descriptive type questions divided into two sections. The first section would include 100 objective-type questions carrying 1 mark each. while the second section would require candidates to write two descriptive essays. A negative marking of 0.25 is applicable only for the first section.

Meanwhile, NLSUI Bengaluru will be introducing a 25 per cent reservation while a total of 30 seats will be reserved in the BA LLB (Hons) programme, and 13 seats will be reserved in the LLM programme students from the academic year 2021-22,. The total intake capacity for this BA LLB (Hons) programme is 120 while for the LLM programme, the total number of seats available is 50. Candidates must not that this is applicable for Karnataka students only.

