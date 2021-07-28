CLAT 2021 results today; check scores at consortiumofnlus.ac.in

The results of the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) are going to be declared today, Wednesday, 28 July by the Consortium of National Law Universities (CNLU). CLAT 2021 was conducted on 23 July this year. Releasing the answer key, the CNLU had asked the candidates to raise objections to it starting the day of the test till 9 pm on 24 July.

The merit list for CLAT 2021 has been prepared on the basis of 149 questions. Candidates have been evaluated on the basis of 149 marks instead of 150 marks. CNLU has dropped question number 143 from the Quantitative Techniques section of CLAT UG. They have also modified the responses to as many as four questions in CLAT UG and one question in CLAT PG. The consolidated merit list which is going to be released today as per the CLAT 2021 schedule has been prepared considering the updated answer key.

CNLU shared the modifications in answer through a notification released on its website https://consortiumofnlus.ac.in/. The final answer key was approved in a meeting of CNLU Executive Council held on 27 July.

Here is how CLAT 2021 candidates can check their results:

Step 1: Visit the official website https://consortiumofnlus.ac.in/

Step 2: On the homepage, find the option CLAT 2021 and click on it

Step 3: A new page will open. Click on the link to view CLAT 2021 results

Step 4: Enter your mobile number and password to view the results

Step 5: Download your CLAT 2021 results

Step 6: Take a printout of the result and keep it safely for future reference

