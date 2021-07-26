CLAT 2021 Result To Be Declared on July 28; Candidates Can Check Scores Online At Official Website consortiumofnlus.ac.in

New Delhi, July 26: The Consortium of National Law Universities (CNLU) on Monday announced the date for the release of the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2021 result. The CLAT result 2021 will be declared on Wednesday i.e. July 28. Candidates can check their results online on the official website of the CNLU - consortiumofnlus.ac.in. ICSE, ISC Result 2021: CISCE Declares 10th and 12th Results at results.cisce.org, Know How to Check Online and Via SMS.

The Common Law Admission Test was conducted on July 23, 2021. According to the official notification, a final answer key will be released on Tuesday, i.e. July 27. Meanwhile, the counselling registration process will begin from July 29. It will end on July 30. Candidates need to pay Rs 50,000 for blocking a seat in their specific NLU. Chhattisgarh Board CGBSE Class 12 Results 2021 Declared, Students Can Check Scores Online at cgbse.nic.in and results.cg.nic.in.

Here Are Steps to Check The Result:

Candidates are required to visit the official website - consortiumofnlus.ac.in .

On the home page, click on the link to check the CLAT 2021 results.

Aspirants should enter their required login credentials.

Click on “Submit”.

The CLAT result 2021 will be displayed on the screen.

Download the result and take its printout for future reference.

CLAT 2021 is considered to be the most popular entrance exam for people who want to pursue their career in Law. It is a national-level entrance exam for admissions to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law programmes offered by 22 National Law Universities around the country.