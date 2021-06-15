CLAT 2021: Registration process ends today; candidates can steps to apply for exam here

The registration for Common Law Admission Test (CLAT 2021) ends today. CLAT 2021 which provides admission to students in undergraduate and postgraduate courses is conducted by the Consortium of National Law Universities (CNLU). As reported by NDTV, those candidates who have registered for CLAT 2021 but have not paid the admission fee can do that till Thursday, 17 June.

Here are the steps to take to register for the exam:

Step 1: Visit the website: consortiumofnlus.ac.in

Step 2: Now click on the option 'Click Here' under the option details about CLAT 2021

Step 3: A new page will open. Click on Register

Step 4: Enter your details to register for CLAT 2021

Step 5: Now fill the application form and upload the required documents

Step 6: Pay the CLAT 2021 application fee and submit the form

Step 7: Download the CLAT 2021 filled application form

Step 8: Take a printout and keep it safely for future reference

The application fee for CLAT 2021 is Rs 4,000 for candidates from unreserved categories while the reserved category candidates have to pay Rs 3,500.

CLAT is going to be conducted on Friday, 23 July. The offline examination will be conducted for admissions in UG and PG programmes in 22 National Law Universities.

Scroll.in reports that CLAT 2021 was supposed to be held previously on 13 June, however, it was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

After the last date of submission of forms, the CNLU is going to allow students to reselect their preference for the CLAT 2021 test centre. This has been done in order to avoid longer travels for students, keeping in mind the coronavirus crisis.

