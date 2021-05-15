CLAT 2021: Registration Ends Today, Here’s How to Apply

The Consortium of National Law Universities (CNLU) will close the application window for Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2021 on Saturday, 15 May.

Students willing to apply for the same can do it on CNLU’s official website: consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

Earlier, the last date to apply for CLAT 2021 was 30 April 2021, which for further extended to 15 May in the view of the hardship faced by applicants due to lockdowns in several states and bank closure because of the raging pandemic.

How to Apply for CLAT 2021

Visit CNLU's official website: consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

Click on 'CLAT 2021' on the top-right corner.

Click on register and key in your details such as name, mobile number, email-ID, etc.

Log in using your registered credentials.

Fill the application form and upload all the required documents.

Pay the application fee, and submit.

Save it for future references.

CLAT 2021 exam is scheduled for 13 June 2021, but due to the rising cases across India, many students have been demanding postponement of the same. However, CNLU has not notified any changes in exam date as of now.

About CLAT

CLAT is a national-level entrance exam organised by the Consortium of National Law Universities for admissions to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law programmes offered by 22 National Law Universities around the country.

