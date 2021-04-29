CLAT 2021 registration deadline extended to 15 May; check details at onsortiumofnlus.ac.in

The registration deadline for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2021 has been extended to 15 May by the Consortium of National Law Universities (CNLU). Earlier, the application window for the exam was open till Friday, 30 April.

In the notification released on its official website consortiumofnlus.ac.in, CNLU stated that the decision has been taken keeping in mind that students are facing difficulties due to coronavirus lockdown and bank closures. The decision was taken in a meeting of the Executive Committee of CNLU held on Wednesday, 28 April.

Aspirants, who have not yet registered, can follow these simple steps to apply:

Step 1: Visit the website https://consortiumofnlus.ac.in/

Step 2: On the homepage, find the option 'CLAT 2021'. Click on the link

Step 3: A new page will open. Click on 'Register'

Step 4: Enter your personal details and register yourself

Step 5: After registration, log in to your account and fill in the application form

Step 6: Pay the application fee and submit your form

Step 7: Download your CLAT 2021 application form

Step 8: Take a print out (if required) and save it for future reference

The application deadline has been extended for the second time. Initially, the last application date was 31 March which was earlier extended to 30 April.

The test is scheduled to be conducted on 13 June, however, the Consortium recently issued a notice informing students that a final decision about the date will be taken in the first week of May.

CNLU has advised students to not panic and has assured them that they will be taking appropriate steps according to the situation. Aspirants can visit the official website to check out the latest updates.

