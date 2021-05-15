CLAT 2021 Postponed

The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2021 scheduled to be held on June 13 stands postponed. New date of the test will be notified in due course. The decision was taken after meeting of executive committee of Consortium of National Law universities.

“After reviewing the surge of COVID-19 pandemic in the country and keeping in view of health and safety of all stakeholders of CLAT, the Committee resolved that the CLAT-2021 scheduled to be held on June 13, 2021 stands postponed,” an official notification read.

The application window too has been further extended. The application process was to be closed on May 15 which now has been extended till June 15. Interested candidates can apply at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

Amid demands for cancellation of the law entrance exam from students, the Consortium had earlier said that it is taking “the stock of the situation in the first week of May 2021”. The decision, however, has been announced on May 15.

CLAT is a national-level entrance exam for admissions to undergraduate and postgraduate law programmes offered by 22 National Law Universities around the country. It is organised by the Consortium of National Law Universities.

