CLAT 2021: Exam to be held on 28 July; counselling schedule declared at consortiumofnlus.ac.in

The result date and counselling schedule for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) has been declared by the Consortium of National Law Universities (CNLU). The results of CLAT 2021 will be announced on Wednesday, 28 July.

On the other hand, the counselling procedure is going to start on Thursday, 29 July. CLAT 2021 candidates will be paying Rs 50,000 in order to block the seat. The counselling procedure will end on Friday, 30 July.

The detailed schedule is available on the official website of CLAT 2021 https://consortiumofnlus.ac.in/.

CNLU will be declaring the final answer key on Tuesday, 27 July. Previously, the consortium had released the answer key of CLAT 2021 on 23 July. Candidates were asked to raise their objections about the responses in the answer key by 24 July, 9 pm.

The admission procedure for the first allotment list will be from 1 August to 5 August. The second allotment list admission procedure will be from 9 August to 10 August. CLAT 2021 candidates in the third allotment list will get admissions between 13 August to 14 August.

The fourth allotment list admission will be from 17 August to 18 August. Lastly, the schedule for the fifth allotment list is between 20 August to 21 August.

The official notification also states that if the CLAT 2021 candidates want to withdraw their provisional admission then they need to do that before or on 18 August.

If they withdraw the admission later then Rs 10,000 are going to be deducted from their counselling fee. This will be done as the candidate blocked the seat and put other candidates at disadvantage.

