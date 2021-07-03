CLAT 2021 Exam: CNLU to release admit card soon, check steps to download here

CLAT 2021 Exam: The conducting body of Common Law Admission Test (CLAT), which is the Consortium of National Law Universities (CNLU), is likely to release CLAT 2021 admit cards soon.

Candidates who have earlier applied for the exam can download the CLAT admit cards when they are released by visiting the official website " consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

This year, the Common Law Admission Test will be conducted on 23 July between 2 pm and 4 pm for both undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) courses.

Once the admit card is released on the official website, candidates can follow these steps and download it:

Step 1: Visit the official website " consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

Step 2: Candidates who are appearing for the exam, need to enter their registered mobile number and passwords to login.

Step 3: After logging in, a new page will open where candidates can check the details and download the CLAT 2021 admit card.

The CLAT 2021 admit card will have the candidate's application number, roll number and the CLAT 2021 exam centre printed on it.

The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) is a national level entrance exam for undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law courses that are offered by the various National Law Universities across the country.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the CLAT 2021 examination will be conducted following all the Covid protocols. Meanwhile, candidates have been advised to get themselves vaccinated against the virus.

For the latest information and updates regarding CLAT 2021, candidates can check the official website.

The Consortium of National Law Universities was founded on 19 August, 2017. This association was aimed at improving the standard of legal education in the country. It aspires to facilitate better coordination amongst National Law Schools to achieve good standards of legal education across the country.

