CLAT 2021 Dates Announced, Students Asked to get Vaccinated before Law Entrance Exam

CLAT 2021: The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2021 will be held on July 23 between 2 pm and 4 pm for both undergraduate and postgraduate courses. After the law entrance exam was postponed, the decision on final dates was made after a meeting between the General Body of the Consortium of National Law Universities on June 12. The candidates were asked to get themselves vaccinated before appearing for exams.

CLAT 2021 will be a pen and paper exam conducted at centres with all COVID 19 safety protocols being observed, claims the consortium. “In view of avoiding longer travel to the test centres, applicants will be given a chance to revisit their preference of test centre after the last date of submission of filled-in application. The Consortium as far as possible will try to adjust first or second preference of the Test Centre,” said the official notice.

Meanwhile, June 15 is the last date to fill application forms for CLAT 2021. CLAT is a national-level entrance exam for admissions to undergraduate and postgraduate law programmes offered by 22 National Law Universities around the country. It is organized by the Consortium of National Law Universities.

