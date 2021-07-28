CLAT 2021: Consortium Deletes One Question, Modifies Answer Keys

The Consortium of National Law Universities (CNLU) on Tuesday, 27 July, released the final answer key of Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2021 UG and PG.

Consortium also released a press release specifying the changes it has made on the basis of objections filed by students who appeared for CLAT 2021.

According to the official press release, on the basis of recommendations of Subjects Expert Committee and Oversight Committee, the Executive Council of the Consortium of NLUs has accepted the recommendation of deletion of one question (question number 143) form CLAT UG paper. Moreover, the council also accepted the recommendations regarding modification of two answers (question numbers 86 and 145) in CLAT UG answer key, and one answer (question number 116) in PG answer key.

In the view of deletion of one question from CLAT UG paper, the evaluation of the candidates for the under-graduate programme shall be out of 149 marks instead of 150 marks, reads the official notification.

Objections Received

This year, the Consortium office received 1,026 objections on 61 questions and answer key for CLAT UG, and 24 objections on 11 out of 120 questions and answer key for the PG, added the press note.

CLAT 2021 Result

After the release of finals answer key, the consortium of NLUs is all set to declare the result of CLAT 2021 on Wednesday, 28 July. Students who appeared for the same can check their result on CNLU's official website: consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

