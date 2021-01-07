CLAT 2021: CNLU reschedules law admission test to 13 June to avoid clash with CBSE exams

CLAT 2021: The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2021 has been rescheduled to 13 June. The date of the entrance exam has been changed to avoid clash with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) 2021 examinations that will begin from 4 May.

The decision to reschedule CLAT 2021 was taken by the Executive Committee of the Consortium of National Law Universities (CNLU) during its meeting of 6 January. The exam will be held from 2 pm to 4 pm.

According to a report by Bar and Bench, CLAT 2021 was initially scheduled to be held on 9 May. The online application for the entrance exam started on 1 January 2021. Willing and eligible candidates can apply by 31 March.

CLAT is conducted for admission into 5-year integrated LLB and LLM courses. Candidates will have to submit the registration form for CLAT 2021 along with an application fee in the online mode.

CNLU had earlier said that on account of the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic situation, the offline conduct of the entrance test will be subject to revision in case it becomes necessary.

Students who have obtained 45 percent marks or higher in their Class 12 exams are eligible to appear for CLAT 2021. The cut off for SC/ST candidates is 40 percent.

The application fee for the CLAT 2021 for general candidates in Rs 4,000, while for SC/ST candidates is Rs 3,500.

CLAT 2021 paper will be of objective type and have questions testing students' knowledge in English, current affairs, legal reasoning, logical reasoning and quantitative techniques.

