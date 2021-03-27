CLAT 2021 application deadline extended till 30 April; apply at consortiumofnlus.ac.in

The last date to apply for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2021 has been extended to 30 April. Earlier, the deadline was 31 March.

The Consortium of National Law Universities which conducts CLAT released an official notification announcing the development on Thursday, 25 March.

The qualified candidates will be eligible for admission in undergraduate and postgraduate law programs in participating colleges. The exam will be conducted on 13 June from 2 pm to 4 pm.

The registration process started from 1 January. Aspirants can read the information bulletin available on the website to check their eligibility. The application fee is Rs 4,000 for the General category candidates while Rs 3,500 has to be paid by students belonging to the reserved categories.

Candidates can follow these steps to register:

Step 1: Visit the website consortiumofnlus.ac.in >Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that says 'For details about CLAT 2021 Click Here' >Step 3: A new page will open. On this page, click on register >Step 4: Enter your details to register on the website >Step 5: Once registered, log in to your account. Fill out the form and pay the application fee >Step 6: Download your CLAT 2021 application form >Step 7: Take a print out of the form. Keep it safely for future reference

CLAT score is valid for admission to 22 National Law Universities (NLUs).

