CLAT 2021 Answer Key to Release Today, Result Tomorrow

The Consortium of National Law Universities (CNLU) is all set to release the final answer key of Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2021 on Tuesday, 27 July. Result/merit list for the same will be announced on Wednesday, 28 July.

CLAT 2021 for UG and PG programmes was conducted on 23 July 2021.

Students who appeared for the same can check their result on CNLU's official website: consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

How to Check CLAT 2021 Result

Visit CNLU's official website: consortiumofnlus.ac.in

Click on CLAT 2021 result/merit list link

Login using your registered credentials

Your result will appear on the screen

Counselling registration process will commence from 29 July and will go on till 12 noon on 30 July 2021. Students, in order to block their seats, will have to pay Rs 50,000.

According to the official calendar, "If the candidates who have been allotted seats in the First to Fourth Allocation Lists want to withdraw their provisional admission, they shall do it on or before 18 August 2021. After the said date, Rs 10,000 will be deducted from the counselling fee for blocking the seat and putting the awaiting candidates at a disadvantage."

About CLAT

The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) is a national level entrance exam for admissions to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law programmes offered by 22 National Law Universities around the country.

