CLAT 2021: Admit Card Released Online at consortiumofnlus.ac.in; Know How to Download

New Delhi, July 13: The Consortium of National Law Universities has released the admit cards for upcoming Common Law Admission Test. The admit cards have been uploaded on the official website of the consortium. Candidates who are appearing for CLAT 2021 can visit the official website at consortiumofnlus.ac.in to view and download the admit cards. JEE Main Admit Card 2021 Released for April Session 3 at jeemain.nta.nic.in, Know How To Download E-Admit Cards.

Aspirants can download the CLAT 2021 admit card by entering their respective CLAT registration number or application number and date of birth on the official website of the Consortium of National Law Universities. The admit card will carry important details regarding the examination. Scroll down to know how to download the it. Alternatively, click here for the direct link to download CLAT 2021 Admit Card.

Here Is How To Download CLAT 2021 Admit Card:

Visit the official website of the consortium at consortiumofnlus.ac.in

On the home page click on the tab for 'CLAT 2021'

A new page will open, login by entering your details

Click on download admit card button

Take a print out of the CLAT 2021 admit card for future references

In an official notification, the consortium said that for any assistance they can be reached at clat@consortiumofnlus.ac.in or on phone at 080-47162020 between 10 am to 5 pm on all working days. The CLAT 2021 is scheduled to held in offline mode on July 23.