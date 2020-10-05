CLAT 2020 Results Announced; Check at consortiumofnlus.ac.in

The CLAT 2020 results have been declared on the official website of the Consortium of National Law Universities. Those who appeared for CLAT 2020 can check their results at consortiumofnlus.ac.in. The consolidated merit list of CLAT 2020 has been released and each candidate can check their category rank and other details using the facility of individual log in. They can also download their score card.

[hq]How to check CLAT 2020 results -[/hq]

[hans][hstep]Step 1: Visit at consortiumofnlus.ac.in[/hstep]

[hstep]Step 2: Click on the link for CLAT 2020 results[/hstep]

[hstep]Step 3: Login providing the required credentials[/hstep]

[hstep]Step 4: CLAT 2020 result will appear on screen[/hstep]

[hstep]Step 5: Download and take printout for future reference[/hstep][/hans]

The executive committee in its meeting held today decided to provide more time to candidates for completing the process of registration for counselling. The registration will start tomorrow from 9 am instead of 12 pm. The list of candidates shortlisted for counselling will be put out on the official website till 9 am on October 6.

Only those candidates can take part in the counselling process whose name and roll number figure on the list. An invite for the participating in counselling will be sent to selected candidates through SMS or email.

The exam was conducted on September 28. More than 75 thousands candidates had registered for CLAT 2020 and out of this, around 69,000 applicants downloaded admit cards, reported Times of India. Of the candidates who downloaded CLAT 2020 admit cards, 86.20 per cent appeared for the test.

CLAT 2020 was conducted adhering to COVID-19 guidelines. Candidates appearing for the exam had to wear masks, maintain physical distancing at exam centre and use hand sanitisers. Those who had contracted COVID-19 and had not recovered were not allowed to take CLAT 2020.

Common Law Admission Test is held for admission to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) courses in 22 National Law Universities.